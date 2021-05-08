President Obama's Dog, Bo, Dies After Batting Cancer - 'We Will Miss Him Dearly' [Photos]

The Obamas announced Saturday that their beloved family dog Bo has died.

via: The Blast

Michelle Obama was the first to share the tragic news on social media, after posting several photos of the family pet and announcing his death.

As you know, Bo was famous inside of the White House and joined his family while they lived at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. The family enjoyed Bo’s company for over a decade and pointed out how he “tolerated all the fuss” that came with living at the White House.

“This afternoon was a difficult one for our family. We said goodbye to our best friend—our dog, Bo—after a battle with cancer,” Mrs. Obama wrote on Instagram.

She continued, “On the campaign trail in 2008, we promised our daughters that we would get a puppy after the election. At the time, Bo was supposed to be a companion for the girls. We had no idea how much he would mean to all of us.”

The former President shared several photos of the family dog, including one inside of the White House.

“For more than a decade, Bo was a constant, comforting presence in our lives. He was there when the girls came home from school, greeting them with a wag. He was there when Barack and I needed a break, sauntering into one of our offices like he owned the place, a ball clamped firmly in his teeth,” Michelle continued.

Adding, “He was there when we flew on Air Force One, when tens of thousands flocked to the South Lawn for the Easter Egg Roll, and when the Pope came to visit. And when our lives slowed down, he was there, too — helping us see the girls off to college and adjust to life as empty nesters.”

