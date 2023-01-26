Pregnant Keke Palmer Lets Her Baby’s Sex Slip During Jimmy Fallon Interview [Photo + Video]

The 29-year-old actress previously announced her pregnancy during her ‘Saturday Night Live’ monologue in December.

via: Page Six

The pregnant actress appeared to let the sex of her first child slip during a “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” interview Wednesday.

As the “True Jackson VP” alum shared her upcoming arrival’s possible zodiac signs with the audience, she casually mentioned, “I don’t want to be too blunt for my baby boy.”

The 29-year-old’s fans immediately took to Twitter to celebrate the admission.

“keke just said ‘my baby boy’ on the tonight show OMGGGG congratulations,” one user wrote.

Another added, “Wait. Did Keke Palmer just reveal she’s having a boy on Jimmy Fallon?!”

Wait. Did Keke Palmer just reveal she’s having a boy on Jimmy Fallon?! ???? — KL. (@kennedileshea) January 26, 2023

keke just said “my baby boy” on the tonight show ? OMGGGG congratulations @KekePalmer ? — Jalen Major (@JalenMajor) January 26, 2023

Palmer’s rep has yet to return Page Six’s request for comment.

The former Disney Channel star previously hinted that she and her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, have a daughter on the way.

“It kills me when guys are disappointed that they are having a girl, like they aren’t the reason for that genetic outcome lmao,” Palmer tweeted earlier this month.

It kills me when guys are disappointed that they are having a girl, like they aren’t the reason for that genetic outcome lmao. Also, baby girls are a blessing ? — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) January 3, 2023

She went on to call “baby girls … a blessing,” leading social media users to speculate that she will welcome one of her own.

However, Palmer did not comment on the rumors at the time.

The singer, who confirmed her pregnancy news during a December 2022 “Saturday Night Live” episode, didn’t only clarify her little one’s sex on Wednesday but also hinted at his due date.

Palmer hinted that she will give birth in March, telling Jimmy Fallon her son will either be a Pisces or an Aries.

“I’m not sure exactly,” the “Nope” star explained. “Pisces are known to be very deep, very emotional creatures.

“I don’t want to be too … tell it like it is,” she continued. “I need to wade in the water with a Pisces, just keep it chill.”