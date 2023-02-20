Pray for 'Em: Southern Turkey Hit by 6.3-Magnitude Earthquake, No Casualties Reported

A 6.3-magnitude earthquake hit southern Turkey on Monday just weeks after a devastating 7.8-magnitude earthquake rocked the region, leaving 46,000 people dead.

#BREAKING: Dash Cam Footage Captures Tonight’s Violent Earthquake In Turkey. Significant Ground Movement And Large Power Flashes Can Be Seen. #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/OhlzCjiqDq — Breaking 4 News (@Breaking_4_News) February 20, 2023

via Complex:

Per Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD), the quake struck Turkey’s southern Hatay province, which is near the Syrian border.

With the region still recovering from the earthquake that struck in early February, the latest earthquake is said to have caused panic among locals, according to the mayor of the town of Samandag.

Per The Guardian, an aftershock measuring 5.8 in magnitude struck the region shortly after. The mayor of Hatay, Lütfü Sava?, said that “some buildings were destroyed,” and that “there are some who are trapped under the rubble.”

At least 8 people have been reported injured, according to Turkey’s vice-president, Fuat Oktay.

So sad. Pray for those affected.