Jamie Lynn Spears Teases 'New Era' of 'Zoey 101' with 'Magical' Behind-the-Scenes Pics from 'Zoey 102' Set

Jamie Lynn Spears is hard at work on the upcomimg Paramount+ film ‘Zoey 102.’

via People:

On Monday, the former Zoey 101 star took to social media to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at the highly anticipated film — and the photos are serving major nostalgic vibes.

“Bittersweet feels,” Spears, 31, wrote on Instagram along a series of photos that showcase on and off set moments with family, friends and costars. “I truly love all of these humans. The NEW ERA of ZOEY would not exist without each and every person doing their part to create this magical experience, including our amazing fans. gonna need wayyyy more then 10 photos to include all of these wonderful people tho?? #ZOEY102”

Last month, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed that the actress will be reprising the role of Zoey Brooks in the upcoming Paramount+ film Zoey 102, which is set to debut later this year.

The film, which features characters from the Nickelodeon hit series Zoey 101, will chronicle Pacific Coast Academy alumni as they reunite for a wedding in the present day.

In addition to Spears, Zoey 101 alums Erin Sanders (Quinn Pensky), Sean Flynn (Chase Matthews), Matthew Underwood (Logan Reese), Christopher Massey (Michael Barret), Abby Wilde (Stacey Dillsen) and Jack Salvatore (Mark Del Figgalo) are also starring in the film, which is currently in production in North Carolina.

“I’m beyond thrilled to be back alongside my PCA family and continue the story of Zoey and all the characters fans know and love,” Spears told PEOPLE in January. “As an executive producer, it’s been an exciting opportunity to work with such incredible talent as well as Paramount+ and Nickelodeon.”

Zoey 101 was an instant hit when it premiered in 2005. The show followed the life of Zoey (Spears) as she learned to navigate through typical teen drama after enrolling in Pacific Coast Academy, a previously all-boys boarding school.

Zoey 101’s fourth and final season aired in early 2008; in the years since, Nickelodeon has cut ties with controversial creator Dan Schneider and much of the cast has gone onto successful careers.

Spears played the main role from age 13 to until the series finale when she was 16. She gave birth to her daughter Maddie Briann later that same year (though has since clarified the show wasn’t canceled due to her pregnancy).

In the years following, she released an EP titled The Journey in 2014 and took a break from acting until 2020 when she joined the cast of Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias.

The actress previously reunited with the cast of Zoey 101 during her All That sketch in July 2020. In the sketch, the cast hilariously faced off against the infamous grumpy bodyguard (also played by Spears).

She has most recently been seen competing on FOX’s boot camp-style reality series Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, though she chose to exit the competition in episode 3 to reunite wit Maddie and her younger sister Ivey.

Zoey 102 is set to premiere on Paramount+ later this year.

