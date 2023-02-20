Hayden Panettiere's Younger Brother Jansen Dead at 28

Hayden Panettiere’s brother, Jansen Panettiere, has died at age 28.

via People:

Jansen died in New York City over the weekend. Jansen’s cause of death was not immediately known, with a source telling TMZ no foul play was suspected.

Jansen was five years younger than Hayden and followed in her Hollywood footsteps. His film and TV roles from the early 2000s included appearances on Even Stevens, The X’s, Tiger Cruise, Racing Stripes, The Martial Arts Kid, The Walking Dead, Perfect Game and How High 2. In 2022, he appeared in the holiday film Love and Love Not.

Though Jansen was best known for his time in Hollywood, he was also passionate about art. The actor’s Instagram is full of colorful portraits and abstract pieces. His latest upload appeared to be a portrait of his girlfriend, Catherine Michie. He captioned a photo of Michie standing next to the artwork with a blue heart emoji.

Just three weeks ago, Jansen shared a playful photo of himself and Hayden, 33, cutting his hair in mid-January, with the captioning: “Not the first haircut she’s tried to give me.”

Jansen is survived by his and Hayden’s parents Lesley Vogel and Skip Panettiere.

So sad.