Powerball Winner Edwin Castro’s Beachfront Malibu Home Burns Down

Powerball winner Edwin Castro’s multimillion-dollar Malibu getaway has been destroyed in the horrific Palisades Fire, reducing the once-luxurious digs to a pile of ash.

A source close to the situation tells TMZ … Castro’s beachfront property was totally destroyed by the fire … with pictures of the aftermath showing the property completely razed — wooden foundation boards and not much else on the beach.

The house — which he reportedly bought for $3.8 million — sat right off the road … a small white home with beach access, 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

Now it’s all gone … but, Edwin’s covered — ’cause he’s got multiple properties all over Los Angeles, including one in the Hollywood Hills, which he bought for just north of $25 million after winning his dough.

He’s also got a house out in Altadena — a neighborhood in northeastern Los Angeles above Pasadena where the Eaton Fire, the second-largest fire burning in L.A., is wreaking havoc.

Castro’s Altadena property is safe.

Castro blew up after winning the massive prize … though he’s lived a relatively quiet life after the win. He did have to deal with some legal drama after another man accused him of stealing the winning ticket — but, he won that lawsuit in October.

