Porsha Williams Lands Three-Part Bravo Series About Her Life

Porsha Williams is getting her own spinoff — again.

Just as the reality star is making headlines for her new engagement, it’s being confirmed that she’s set to star in a three-part Bravo series focused on her life.

via Page Six:

“It was greenlit months ago, so it has nothing to do with this [engagement] news,” a source told us. “The special is supposed to focus on Porsha, her activism and her family.”

Williams, 39, got involved with the Black Lives Matter movement at its peak in 2020 and was arrested twice at Breonna Taylor protests in Louisville, Kentucky, last year.

However, since Williams’ new fiancé, Simon Guobadia, has seemingly become a bigger part of the reality star’s life recently, there is a chance their budding romance will make it onto the show, a source said.

“If she’s engaged to him and she’s pregnant [with his child], that could change things,” the insider added. “It would obviously become part of [the special].” The source did not confirm if Williams is currently expecting.

We’re told the limited series will begin shooting sometime mid-summer and production will not be moved up despite Williams’ big life change

This is not the first time Williams has gotten her own spin-off.

In 2019, Bravo released “Porsha’s Having a Baby,” which focused on her pregnancy journey with her first child with ex-fiancée Dennis McKinley: Pilar, now 2. She also hosts “Bravo’s Chat Room.”

A source said no other “RHOA” stars are set to appear in Williams’ new series, but her family — including her sister Lauren Williams and mother Diane Williams — will “probably” be part of the show.

Guobadia may also partake in the special “if he’s still around,” the source added.

We’re not going to call what Porsha’s doing a stunt just yet — but we’d be remiss if we didn’t note the timing of ALL of this. Let’s just hope she’s a bit more honest about her life than she was about what went on at Cynthia’s bachelorette party.