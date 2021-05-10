Porsha Williams Flashes Diamond Ring While Cozying Up To Estranged Husband Of 'RHOA' Friend Falynn [Photos]

Did Porsha Williams celebrate Mother’s Day and an engagement?

via: Page Six

Porsha Williams sparked engagement rumors with her friend Falynn Guobadia’s estranged husband after posting a series of head-scratching pictures on Instagram.

In one of the photos posted on Mother’s Day, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star posed with her left hand on Simon Guobadia’s chest, while showcasing a giant diamond engagement ring.

Her ex-fiancée and father of her daughter, Dennis McKinley, also appeared in the shot smiling right next to the pair.

McKinley, a 44-year-old hot dog factory businessman, commented, “Congrats P! Cheers to your next chapter! Happy Mother’s Day.”

The trio also shared a toast in a boomerang video featured in Williams’ slideshow.

Fans were immediately thrown for a loop because they last saw Simon appear on “RHOA” as Falynn’s husband. Falynn was also a good friend of Williams at the time.

“Girl what’s tea?,” one user wrote. “What is going on cuz I don’t like internet just filling in blanks oh, they messy when they do so.”

Another commented, “Between the ring, Simon… story line for next season??”

Bravo declined to comment.

Since Falynn and Williams were friends, this rumored new romance would appear to be violation of “girl code.”

A fan called this out in her comment, writing, “I don’t want to read into this wrong but the body language with Simon says ‘my man’ and the body language with Dennis says ‘my friend’ TF is going on here Porsha ????. You better not after you was in that girl pool.”

Last month, Falynn announced she and her husband were divorcing after two years of marriage, according to People.

The model wrote on her Instagram Stories that the split was a “mutual decision was not made lightly.”

She added, “We are deeply thankful for the impact we have made in each other’s lives, as well as the bonds formed with each other’s children.”

Reps for Williams, Simon and Falynn did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

Since Williams’ Mother’s Day Instagram post was so vague, fans also theorized if the giant sparkler on the reality star’s hand was due to a rekindled romance with McKinley.

“You got your ring on again??!,” a user commented.

However, others pointed out how the new rock appears to be shaped differently than the ring McKinley gave her.

Seems like Porsha is trolling.