Polo G's Brother Charged with Murder in Drive-By Shooting Case

Polo G’s brother Trench Baby is accused of killing a man in a drive-by shooting in June.

via: XXL

On Monday (Nov. 20), TMZ broke the news that Polo G’s younger brother, rapper Trench Baby, has been charged with shooting and killing a man during a Los Angeles drive-by shooting back on June 10. The victim, Dashaun Berry, was discovered in a North Hollywood, Calif. parking lot around 1:30 a.m. and pronounced dead on the scene. Trench Baby, born Taurean Barrett, is being held without bond in the Los Angeles County Jail. His next court date is Nov. 27.

XXL has reached out to Polo G’s attorney and the Los Angeles Police Department for comment.

This is the latest in multiple incidents Trench Baby has been charged with in California. On Aug. 23, Polo G’s Los Angeles home was raided, with police arresting Polo G and Trench Baby at the home. They were both charged with kidnapping, robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

Following the arrest, Polo G’s attorney Bradford Cohen released the following statement to XXL: “The incident surrounded someone staying in Polo’s home and not Polo directly. The officers have detained Polo to ‘verify’ that he is not a convicted felon, as they assert a firearm was found in the home. It is widely known that Polo is not a convicted felon and never was a convicted felon. I personally got all his charges in Miami dismissed when he was in our opinion wrongfully arrested and charged. They have refused to allow us access to our client which is also an illegal and unethical practice and someone will have to answer for these new wrongful actions.”

It was later reported seven guns were discovered in Polo G’s home. The robbery charge is reportedly in connection to Trench Baby allegedly robbing a man on Aug. 15 at a Granada Hills, Calif. music video shoot. The alleged victim, the video director, told police Trench Baby approached him and demanded the money off his person and also made the director wire Trench Baby more funds.