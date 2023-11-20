Slim Thug Issues An Apology After Making Insensitive Comments About Cassie And Diddy's Recent Lawsuit [Video]

Slim Thug made waves over the weekend when he said women who claim to have been abused need to speak up when it’s actually happening — which is why he thinks Cassie’s lawsuit against Diddy came too little, too late.

The rapper has since offered an apology following his initial statement.

“They’re coming back and getting Bill Cosby and coming back and get Puff, I don’t believe in that,” he said on his Instagram Story. “When sh*t go down, you speak on it right there. It should be nuff and void. Let the people know immediately. There should be a time limit. What happened was…you were f*cking with a billionaire with all this bread all this time and then you went and followed your heart to f*king with a trainer… now struggle time, the love wearing off and now you trying to come up with ways you could get paid.”

#Rapper #SlimThug says he doesn’t agree with women suing their abusers if they don’t speak up when it happens. “it should be a time limit”#Diddy #Cassie pic.twitter.com/UP7l06KiCV — The Gworls Are Fighting (@baddietvv) November 19, 2023

In another video, the rapper remained steadfast in his stance and reiterated his earlier remarks.

“She got her bag, so everything was good but I’m just saying that it didn’t sound like no abuser-victim to me. It sounds like ‘I needed that bag’ and she got it and everything good now, she fixed, everybody happy now right,” he added.

Additionally,he asserted that other women were being untruthful about experiencing abuse, and he suggested that Cassie should have involved law enforcement to have Diddy arrested to potentially protect other victims.

Nonetheless, fans started criticizing Slim Thug, highlighting allegations that he had fathered a child with his cousin and had previously posted inappropriate messages to women, insinuating that they were enticing him with their appearances. Subsequently, the rapper issued an apology to Cassie.

“That was my personal opinion. I’m sorry we don’t agree on everything…I don’t hate Cassie, I didn’t even know Cassie was black…I just give y’all opinion, end of the day if I say something wrong correct me, tell me, I ain’t that small-minded,” he said.