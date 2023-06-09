Phylicia Rashad, Morris Chestnut, DomiNque Perry, and More Join the Cast of BET+’s ‘Diarra From Detroit’

BET has rounded out the series regular cast for Diarra From Detroit.

via: BET

A slew of notable names, including Morris Chestnut, DomiNque Perry, and legendary actress Phylicia Rashad, have been added to the cast of standup comedian Diarra Kilpatrick’s upcoming BET+ show, Diarra from Detroit premiering June 14, 2023.

The original dark comedy series, created by and starring Kilpatrick, is set to debut later this year only on BET+ and follows a divorcing schoolteacher who has a hard time accepting she’s been ghosted by her rebound Tinder date.

“Her search for the missing man pulls her into a decades-old mystery involving the Detroit underworld. As the case unfolds, her co-workers, friends, and lovers become unlikely allies as she falls down a dangerous rabbit hole,” the description added.

Actors Claudia Logan (Harlem), Shannon Wallace (City on a Hill), Jon Chaffin (Perry Mason), and Bryan Terrell Clark (When They See Us) have also joined the cast. Kilpatrick will executive produce the shows alongside Kenya Barris and Miles Orion Feldsott.