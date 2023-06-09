Vivica A. Fox Says “Why Not” To New Romance With Ex 50 Cent [Video]

Vivica A. Fox and 50 Cent dated nearly two decades ago, and it seems they still have quite an effect on one another.

Speaking on an episode of Sherri Shepherd’s eponymous talk show, the actress revealed the possibility of welcoming 50 Cent back into her life romantically.

“He’s still saying your name,” exclaimed Shepherd, referring to the G-Unit founder’s response to Fox’s upcoming First Lady of BMF film project. “Curtis is still saying your name, how do you feel about that?”

Fox responded, “I took it as a compliment, that was his way of showing support. Thanks, boo.”

As the host took her guest down memory lane, she questioned the Kill Bill actress about dating the “Many Men” rapper in the future.

“Ben [Affleck] and Jen [Jennifer Lopez] did it, why not?” remarked the 58-year-old. She continued to detail, “I’m looking for a partner… someone that’s fun, got their own identity… their own money. I’m not trying to be a sugar mama.”

Later in the laughter-filled conversation, Fox acknowledges 50 Cent’s “beautiful girlfriend” Cuban Link.

In 2021, the Set It Off star called the Queens rapper “the love of my life.” According to Billboard, 50 Cent responded calmly to the revelation, detailing the couple initially split due to the publicity of their relationship.

“I’m never bothered by when she says that,” explained the Power producer. “At the time that we actually connected with each other, we were unconscious of everything else.”

