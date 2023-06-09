Doechii to Headline Los Angeles Black Pride

Los Angeles Black Pride is back and Doechii is set to headline this year’s festivities.

via: Global Grind

The 34th annual LA BLACK PRIDE (LABP) Weekend returns to Los Angeles during the 4th of July weekend to celebrate all things Black and queer. This week (June 8), LABP announced that rapper Doechii will headline CROWN ‘A MiniConcert Series,’ at The Vermont on Friday, June 30th. Performers at previous LABP events include BIA, City Girls, Trina, Kash Doll, Tamar Braxton, 702, Elijah Blake and more. In addition, actress LisaRaye McCoy will host LEGACY “Player’s Club” Edition / Finale at HEART Weho on Sunday, July 2nd. Greg Mathis, Jr. and Elliott Cooper from E!’s hit series “Mathis Family Matters” will host the CLSQ Kickoff Celebration at Chapel at the Abbey on Thursday, June 29th.

Recently, LABP announced that Daytime Emmy Award-nominated actress, singer and songwriter Raven-Symoné will be the recipient of this year’s Jewel Thais-Williams Trailblazer Award for her undeniable contributions and impact on music, TV/film and culture at ONE “Mega Party” on July 1st at Catch One. The Jewel-Thais Williams Trailblazer Award is given to a queer or ally woman of color who is breaking barriers and creating visibilty for queer and transgenered individuals through arts, media and community building. Last year’s recipient was Daytime Award-winning actress Niecy Nash.

This year’s theme, #MyBlackIsGold, is more than a mission; it’s a mantra. It’s an affirmation that we are worthy of equity and the pure joy of simply being and loving who we are. To highlight the queer individuals who are making an impact in business, fashion, TV and culture, LABP partnered with Emil Wilbekin’s nonprofit organization Native Son for it’s #MyBlackIsGold social campaign. Every Tuesday, beginning on June 6th and ending on June 20th, Native Son will unveil a series of black and white portraits taken by Kadeem Johnson on it’s IG page. There are 17 in total. The first installment included portraits of Brandon Anthony (Founder & CEO, BBE Group; Executive Director, LABP); Casey “iCon” Billingsley (Celebrity Stylist); Donnie Hugh (Actor / Filmmaker); Gerald Garth (Executive Director, Amaad Institute; President, LA Pride); Kevin Stuckey (Senior Manager, Multicultural Community, Netflix); Yuriel “Miss Shalae” Young (#1 Beyoncé Tribute Artist; Iconic Overall Founder Mother Basquiat); and Zeus Views (Model / Photographer).

Produced by BBE Group, each year LABP reflects on the year’s past and the people and pioneers that have paved the way. In 2023, they are celebrating themselves, daily. LABP is celebrating those who are shaping the future of our community, big and small. This year’s #MyBlackIsGold events and experiences will celebrate Black queer and trans beauty, intelligence and achievements.

You can purchase tickets here.