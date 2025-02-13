Philadelphia Eagles’ Running Back Saquon Barkley Condemns Booing Of Taylor Swift At The Super Bowl

BY: Walker Published 5 hours ago

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley says he doesn’t understand the backlash against Taylor Swift from NFL fans, especially given her impact on expanding the league’s reach.

Swift received wide-ranging boos from fans after her face appeared on the jumbotron during the Super Bowl and looked confused afterward.

The singer’s boyfriend Travis Kelce’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs, suffered a disappointing 22-40 defeat to Barkley’s Eagles, failing in their quest to win a third successive Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Barkley would have enjoyed every moment of the Eagles’ victory over the Chiefs, but one particular moment didn’t appeal to him during the game.

Swift getting booed by fans is not something one hears every day, but she suffered that fate during the Super Bowl, and Barkley was displeased about it.

In an interview with Howard Stern, Barkley said, per NBC Sports, “I remember that they showed her on the jumbotron and she got booed. I don’t get it. I don’t get why she was getting hate there.”

Barkley highlighted how Swift’s presence at the Super Bowl made it more popular and helped to make the NFL more appealing to fans worldwide and wondered why fans still booed her.

He said, “She’s there supporting her significant other and she’s made the game bigger.”

“She made the game bigger.” .@saquon Barkley dropped his thoughts about seeing Taylor Swift at the #SuperBowl when he called in to the #SternShow on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/AjgO4KOWXY — Stern Show (@sternshow) February 12, 2025

The Eagles’ running back added, “We’re all about, in football, we’re all about how we can expand the game and make it more internationally and we’re traveling to Brazil and we’re traveling to Mexico, and apparently we’re traveling to Australia soon, so we’re trying to expand the game and her being a part of it is only helping that, so I don’t get the slack that she’s getting.”

Swift had an unexpected moment at the Super Bowl when she was met with loud boos from the crowd.

Taylor on the jumbotron at the #SuperBowl. pic.twitter.com/IUvH0nyVTl — Taylor Swift Charts+ (@chartstswift) February 9, 2025

The pop sensation attended the game to support her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, as his team aimed for a historic three-peat victory.

However, as she appeared on the jumbotron, a wave of boos erupted from the audience, catching her off guard.

Seated alongside rapper Ice Spice, Swift initially responded with a sharp side-eye before mouthing, “Aww what, what’s going on?” according to lip reader NJ Hickling.

Her reaction suggested genuine surprise at the crowd’s response. Despite the awkward moment, Swift maintained her composure and continued enjoying the game.

An insider told the Daily Mail that Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, was emotional about her being booed during the Super Bowl.

The source told the outlet, “Travis was aware of Taylor getting booed, and he felt helpless. Seeing the look on her face got to him.”

They added, “He always protects her, and it broke his heart. He was already having a tough night, and the fact that the stadium was predominantly Eagles fans didn’t help.”

Although Swift handled the boos with class, the insider said Kelce believed she was deeply “hurt” by it.

via: The Blast