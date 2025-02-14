Phaedra Parks Skips Married to Medicine Season 11 Reunion After Exiting Series for Real Housewives of Atlanta Reboot

BY: Walker Published 4 hours ago

The ‘Married to Medicine’ season 11 reunion taped today in New York and missed a notable name – Phaedra Parks.

Sources confirm to PEOPLE that Parks wasn’t present. A seating chart for the reunion released by Bravo on Feb. 13 also didn’t include the mother of two among cast members Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Toya Bush Harris, Quad Webb, Lateasha “Sweet Tea” Lunceford and Dr. Contessa Metcalfe.

Parks’ absence comes after the season trailer showed her leaving the Married to Medicine couples trip early when her ex-husband Apollo Nida and his now-estranged wife, Sherien Almufti, showed up seemingly without her knowledge. “Some people can be played with, and I’m not one of them,” Phaedra said in the clip.

However, viewers saw in episode 9 that Parks was told about Nida potentially coming on the getaway before they left. “We’re in a great place,” Parks told Kimes, who had asked for Parks’ permission to include Nida. “I appreciate you calling me, I really do. Let it be a surprise.”

Questioned by production in a confessional if she is “ultimately okay if he comes, even if it’s not your first choice,” Parks responded, “I don’t, I don’t, I don’t know. Just being honest.”

Parks is by no means the first reality star to skip a Bravo reunion. In the world of Real Housewives, considered by fans to be the gold standards of reunions, eight others have chosen not to attend filming — including Jacqueline Laurita (Real Housewives of New Jersey) and Luann de Lesseps (Real Housewives of New York City) as well as Real Housewives of Salt Lake City stars Mary M. Cosby and Jen Shah, plus Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alums Adrienne Maloof, Kim Richards and Lisa Vanderpump.

Most recently, Karen Huger wasn’t at the Real Housewives of Potomac season 9 reunion, as she checked into rehab after she was found guilty on charges of DUI and DWI from her March 2024 arrest. However, she did send a video.

In those cases, Housewives Laurita, de Lesseps, Richards and Cosby returned to the series for additional seasons. Others — specifically, Maloof, Shah and Vanderpump — exited for good.

It appears that Parks will be in the latter camp when it comes to Married to Medicine. In July, she announced she was returning to Real Housewives of Atlanta as a full-time cast member for season 16, which premieres March 9.

“You called, I answered,” Parks said on Instagram, despite previously saying that she wouldn’t want to do the series again and calling RHOA “the Titanic.”

Bravo fans first met Parks when the lawyer was representing Bobby Brown on 2005’s Being Bobby Brown. Five years later, in 2010, she joined RHOA’s third season where over the course of the next six seasons, she let fans into some of the most intimate moments of her life — from the birth of her two sons (Ayden, 14, and Dylan, 11) to the downfall of her marriage to Nida.

The quick-witted star left the show upon season 9’s climax, after admitting to spreading inflammatory rumors that Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker allegedly planned to drug costars Porsha Williams and Shamea Morton to take advantage of them sexually. (Burruss and Tucker have vehemently denied the claims.)

After years away, Parks returned to the world of Housewives with an appearance on Peacock’s Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club in 2022.

Her success there prompted casting in Married to Medicine and later, season 2 of The Traitors and season 33 of Dancing with the Stars, where she finished in 8th place.

As for where Parks stands with her Married to Medicine costars, Parks has remained mum but Webb recently told Parade the two have “little to no relationship.”

“She’s still the same old girl. Like, nothing really has changed.” Webb told Parade. “I thought that she would be more of a true friend, you know, and it’s just not in her. She’s just true to herself. That’s it.”

Married to Medicine airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. Episodes stream the next day on Peacock.

via: People

