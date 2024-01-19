‘Pawn Stars’ Personality Rick Harrison’s Son Adam Dead at 39 After Reported Overdose

‘Pawn Stars’ member Rick Harrison’s son Adam has died.

via Page Six:

“Our family is extremely saddened by the death of Adam. We ask for privacy as we grieve his loss,” the Harrison family said in a statement to Page Six via Rick’s rep Friday.

According to TMZ, who broke the news, Adam died from an overdose.

His family reportedly found out earlier on Friday.

They did not give specific details of his passing, such as where he was or how he overdosed.

He was 39 years old.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is currently investigating the death, per TMZ.

The department did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

Adam was one of Rick’s three boys. He shared Adam as well as Adam’s brother Corey with his first wife, Kim, and son Jake with his second wife, Tracy.

While Corey can be found all over Rick’s Instagram page and even appears alongside his father on “Pawn Stars Do America,” Adam seemed to do his own thing and shied away from the spotlight.

He had an Instagram page, but never posted.

Meanwhile, Adam’s younger brother, Jake, graduated high school in 2022 and headed to college, according to Rick’s Instagram post that followed his graduation.

“Pawn Stars” debuted in 2009 and quickly became the History Channel’s top show as three generations of the Harrison family worked, laughed and sometimes fought as they resold unique treasures — and spotted frauds.

Adam is reported to have worked at the family-owned Gold & Silver Pawn Shop briefly, but seemingly never appeared on the show.

Rick is no longer a full-time employee at the Las Vegas pawn shop as he focuses on his televised endeavors.

RIP.