Khloé Kardashian Brings Kids to See Dad Tristan Thompson Play Professionally for First Time | lovebscott.com

Khloé Kardashian took her kids, daughter True and son Tatum, to watch their father, Tristan Thompson, play in the NBA semifinals.

The Good American co-founder was spotted at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Oh., alongside her 6-year-old daughter, True, and 1-year-old son, Tatum, Monday night.

Sources told TMZ that the little ones haven’t attended an NBA game and True has been asking to watch her dad play live.

While Tatum is too young to understand the sport, Kardashian, 39, believes he will enjoy watching Thompson, 33, play against the Boston Celtics, per the outlet.

Insiders also claimed Khloé wanted to make the experience extra special for her kids and Kim Kardashian’s son Saint West, who joined the outing.

Ahead of the game, the mom of two was seen walking in a secluded area of the event center while wearing an all-leather fit, per a video posted to X.

Khloe Kardashian is in the house for tonight’s Cavs game. pic.twitter.com/eS1ZJmbA8l — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) May 13, 2024

True happily walked by her side while styling an adorable all-pink outfit with purple boots.

As for Tatum and West, they repped Thompson’s jersey.

While Khloé and the basketball pro are no longer together, they maintain an amicable co-parenting relationship for their kids.

However, the “Kardashians” star admitted on some days it’s not easy to get along with Thompson, who was involved in several cheating scandals during their relationship.

“I had to learn to take control of my feelings,” she told tmrw magazine in January. “It’s way harder to be nice. It’s way harder when you’re really mad at someone, it’s really hard to sit in their face in front of your kids and be like, ‘Hi!’”

Khloé hypothesized that it would be “easy to never talk to him again and to just badmouth him,” though she doesn’t feel that way every day.

Ahead of True being born in 2018, the NBA star was seen flirting with a mystery woman while at a lounge in New York City.

“When I had True, I found out 48 hours before she was born that Tristan was cheating on me, and then I went into labor weeks early because I was so stressed out,” Khloé shared during Season 2 of her family’s reality TV show on Hulu.

