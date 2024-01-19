Doja Cat’s Brother Denies He Abused Her and Their Mother After Restraining Order Surfaces

Doja Cat’s brother is denying he physically abused the rapper or their mother, as alleged.

via Page Six:

Raman Dalithando Dlamini was filmed pleading ignorance to paparazzi Thursday when they brought up the temporary restraining order filing obtained by Page Six this week that his mother, Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer, submitted in Los Angeles Superior Court on Jan. 12.

Not only did he claim to have no idea about the restraining order in the video obtained by the Shade Room, but he also told an inquiring photographer that he had no idea who the “Paint the Town Red” rapper was.

Dlamini, who appeared to be walking by a public baseball field at the time the video was taken, also claimed he had “no restraining order” against him.

When further pressed for answers, though, he seemingly admitted to knowing Doja and their mother by saying that he “hasn’t seen anybody in years.”

He added that “there is no story” before the video cut off.

In the restraining order filing, Sawyer claims that Dlamini, 30, “has verbally assaulted” Doja — whose birth name is Amala Ratna Zadile Dlamini — “in a very degrading and demeaning manor [sic],” leaving her to “feel unsafe and traumatized.”

The filing also claims he once knocked all of the 28-year-old Grammy winner’s teeth out in a fit of rage and gave her cuts and bruises.

As for Sawyer, she alleges Raman has physically abused her “several times,” with the most recent occurrence being earlier this month. She claims he even threatened to kill her.

Sawyer’s request was temporarily approved by a judge, but the judge said Doja must submit her own request if she wants court-ordered protection.

Doja, who was accused of hating her fans last year, has not publicly spoken on the matter and instead seems more focused on her career.

On Tuesday, she took to social media to celebrate her headlining spot at Coachella 2024 alongside Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator and No Doubt.

She also posted a selfie to her feed and advertised an upcoming Scarlet Tour date on her Story.

Since when has paparazzi ever followed Doja Cat’s brother? How the hell do they even know what he looks like?