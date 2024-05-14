50 Cent Responds to Meek Mill Criticizing Him for Clapping Back at Diddy's Son: 'Standing by Your Man, That I Respect' | lovebscott.com

50 Cent is no stranger to going after rap foes on Instagram. In fact, more than anybody else on the platform he may be one of the most dedicated haters. His primary target is Diddy, for whom he’s been posting about near constantly since late last year.

Meek Mill has criticized 50 Cent after he went all in on Diddy’s son King Combs for mentioning 50 in a track addressing the allegations against King and Diddy.

Meek hasn’t taken kindly to Fif’s criticism of King Combs, who shared a song entitled “Pick a Side” in which he directly referenced the federal raids on his dad’s properties in Los Angeles and Miami. He also used the song as an opportunity to diss 50 Cent, who has relentlessly trolled Diddy ever since the allegations against him surfaced last year.

In a quickly deleted tweet, Meek responded to some of 50 Cent’s criticism, which questioned why King Combs mentioned a property the authorities did not search.

“Because your federal the street n***as in queens know that why you tryna pick on a lil boy,” Meek said while quote-tweeting 50. “Your own son hate your guts lol I’m so grateful to be on an island with my son and his friends on his bday .. don’t follow these guys they miserable lives be terrible.”

Meek Mill responds to 50 Cent in defense of Diddy’s son Christian https://t.co/ZFYtMH8HWf pic.twitter.com/VqW8zO2aSu — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) May 13, 2024

50 Cent fired back, “You sold 6k copies your last project, you should not be on Vacation,” he wrote. “Still chasing the dream or embracing the nightmare. Standing by your man, that I respect!”

“You sold 6K copies of your last project, you should not be on vacation” -50 Cent on Meek Mill https://t.co/ha2hPFoNge pic.twitter.com/MxibEZPcAc — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) May 13, 2024

On King Combs’ song, he raps, “When all they had was 50 Cent, who put the city on the map?/Stop lying, pops been hated on by many men and n***a, that’s fine/They gon’ try to stop these Eminems and they gon’ die tryin.'” In another line, he adds, “Knock them walls down like when them feddy boys raided both of our cribs/Too bad they ain’t know we bought the one next door ’cause that’s the one they missed.”

In a series of responses, 50 Cent questioned what Combs’ intent with “Pick a Side” really is. “Now why you say some shit like this,” he said. “When you know the FEDS are investigating. IS YOU STUPID OR IS YOU DUMB? LOL.”

In another post, he asked Combs about Grace O’Marcaigh, who accused King Combs of sexual assault.

He also reposted a TikTok of Meek singing next to Diddy, writing, “I commend you for being a strong supportive woman for your man meek, stay by his side and together you guys may have a good life. GOD BLESS!”

