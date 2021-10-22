Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Marries Louis Thornton-Allan, Vin Diesel Walks Her Down The Aisle [Photo + Video]

Meadow Walker, the model and daughter of the late Paul Walker tied the knot to fiancé Louis Thornton-Allan on a beach in the Dominican Republic earlier this month.

via: AceShowbiz

On Friday, October 22, the 22-year-old model took to her Instagram account to announce the exciting news. Alongside a compilation video from the wedding ceremony, which was attended by her family, close friends and her father’s “Fast and Furious” co-stars Vin Diesel and Jordana Brewster, she wrote, “We’re married!!!!”

In the video, Meadow could be seen hugging Jordana as the actress took in the bride’s custom Givenchy Haute Couture gown and veil, sweetly rubbing her back. The Paul Walker Foundation founder also chatted with Vin, who is also her godfather, and leaned her head against his temple. The 54-year-old actor later stood beside a vintage car while the newlyweds sat inside.

In a following Instagram post, Meadow shared a photo that saw her walking down the aisle with Vin. “Ayooooo,” she captioned the heartwarming snap. In the comment section, many “Fast and Furious” fans congratulated her and showed their happiness.

“Vin walking you made me legit tear up and I’m a damn guy,” a fan wrote, while another chimed in, “Vin walking down was so heartwarming. Paul is shining down [love]. Congratulation sweetie.” A separate Instagram user gushed, “Awe Vin Diesel is so sweet for doing that [love emojis].”

In an interview with Vogue, Meadow admitted that the pandemic “impacted” her wedding plans. “Louis’ family wasn’t able to attend,” she said. “A lot of close friends whom we consider family were also unable to attend due to travel restrictions.”

Meadow then credited her aunt, Paloma, for helping her to plan the “very intimate” wedding. “She did an incredible job,” the model told the publication. “We couldn’t have imagined it to be any more perfect and personal and honestly it was easy and simple. Louis and I knew exactly what we wanted from the start. It was a very intimate celebration.”

Following their wedding ceremony, they had a beach party. “We were all barefoot, dancing in the sand,” Meadow shared. “To finish the night, there was a wonderful display of fireworks, and we lit lanterns into the picturesque night sky.”

Meadow and Louis got engaged in August. At that time, she shared a video in which she showed off her diamond engagement ring while swimming in a pool. In the clip, she could be seen holding up her hand in front of her face, showing off her sparkling bauble and giggling.

Meadow’s engagement announcement came just a few weeks after she and Louis confirmed their romance. In mid-July, Louis took to his Instagram feed to share an adorable photo of themselves cuddling together on a couch. “Best friend,” the actor captioned the sweet snap. In the comment section, Meadow wrote, “My love.”

