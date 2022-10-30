Paul Pelosi’s Alleged Attacker Accused of Sexually Abusing His Kids

David DePape, the man who allegedly attacked the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi earlier this week, has been accused of sexually abusing his stepdaughter and sons.

via Complex:

The allegations came to light in a blog post shared by Inti Gonzalez, a 21-year-old woman who claims to be DePape’s stepdaughter. According to the since-deleted post, DePape met Gonzalez’s mother in Maui when she was pregnant with her. The woman claimed the couple moved to the Bay Area after she was born, and went on to have two sons.

Gonzalez said DePape and her mother had a romantic relationship for about three years; however, he remained in their home to help take care of her and her siblings. She said her mother kicked DePape out around 2014, after the man’s behavior had become “toxic.” Gonzalez claimed it was just six months later when her brothers “started getting memories of [DePape] physically and sexually abusing me and my brothers.”

She wrote that the abuse began when they were young and continued until 2008, when she was 7.

“My mother made a police report when she found out, but the case not managed properly, so nothing was done about it in the end,” she claimed, as reported by the Guardian.

Gonzalez said she wasn’t too surprised by DePape’s alleged attack on Paul Pelosi, as he spent years abusing her and her brothers. She did, however, reaffirm her love for DePape, saying he was made a genuine effort “to be a good person, but the monster in him was always too strong for him to be safe around.”

“He barely opened up about himself or his past, but it was obvious that he grew up in hell and that we didn’t know the worst of it,” she continued. “… Once he sat us down in Tolden Park. He looked like he was about to cry. He said, ‘I am so sorry for everything I have done to you guys. I am more sorry than you will ever know.’”

Gonzalez said she last saw DePape when she was 13, but reached out to him several months ago. She claimed the conversation ended when she refused to deny that abuse ever happened.

Police said DePape broke into the Pelosis’ San Francisco estate at around 2:30 a.m. Friday. Officers arrived at the scene shortly after and found Paul Pelosi and DePape “both holding a hammer.” It was at that time, the suspect allegedly pulled the hammer away and began using it to strike Paul Pelosi while shouting, “Where’s Nancy?” The House Speaker was not in the home at the time.

“Our officers immediately tackled the suspect, disarmed him, took him into custody, requested emergency backup and rendered medical aid,” San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said during a Friday press conference.

A spokesperson for the House Speaker confirmed Paul Pelosi had sustained injuries to arm and hands. He also reportedly had surgery to repair a skull fracture.

DePape has been charged with a slew of crimes, including attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, and burglary.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, DePape is believed to have participated in online forums, where he echoed QAnon conspiracy theories, as well as anti-Semitic and anti-government rants. Gonzalez referenced DePape’s online activity in her post.

“… I was able to learn more about him and his views from his blogs,” she wrote. “Though I didn’t agree with all of his views, it made me happy to see that he had strong opinions about important issues that our world is facing today.”

We hope David is punished to the fullest extent of the law.