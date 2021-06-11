Patti LaBelle Partners with McBride Sisters and Simon & Schuster for Black Girl Magic Wine and Book Club

The McBride sisters have changed the face of winemaking. Now, they’re even taking book club to the next level with the help of the Godmother of Soul, Ms. Patti LaBelle.

via: Essence

Robin McBride and Andréa McBride John, Founders of McBride Sisters Collection, the largest Black-owned and female-led wine company in the nation, have teamed up with global publishing leader Simon & Schuster for a second installment of its Black Girl Magic Wine & Book Club following the successful pilot program which launched earlier this year in March.

For a second iteration of the Club, McBride Sisters Collection is partnering with Patti LaBelle, which officially launched today ahead of the release of her forthcoming cookbook, LaBelle Cuisine: Recipes to Sing About.

This wouldn’t be the first time the McBride sisters have innovated in a competitive white and male dominated industry. The number of family-owned wine businesses with Black owners (let alone women) at the helm, however, is pretty rare — in fact, the Association of African American Vintners reported last year that they make up just .5% of wineries in the United States. Which means what the McBride sisters have accomplished is even more special — and it can now be found everywhere from Trader Joe’s to Target.

Inspired by McBride Sisters Collection wines of the same name, the Black Girl Magic Wine & Book Club invites book lovers and wine enthusiasts to enjoy a selection of four bottles of the brand’s most popular wines – Black Girl Magic California Sparkling Brut, Riesling, Rosé and Merlot, as well as a celebratory anniversary edition of LaBelle Cuisine: Recipes to Sing About. In addition to receiving the Book Club package (available via McBrideSisters.com for $149.99), members will also have access to a live streamed virtual conversation, with Patti and the Sisters on July 13.

During the virtual event, the trio will dish on their favorite recipes from the new book and share some recommended wine pairings from McBride Sisters Collection.

We love seeing black women winning.