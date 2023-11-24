Paris Hilton Welcomes Second Baby, a Girl, with Husband Carter Reum: 'So Much to Be Grateful For' [Photo]

Paris Hilton had a Thanksgiving surprise to share.

via: People

The DJ and heiress, 42, announced Thursday that she has welcomed a second child with husband Carter Reum — a baby girl, whom she has seemingly named London.

Hilton revealed the news on her Instagram by sharing a snap of a pink Peter Pan collared top and cozy bottoms with in-built feet alongside the caption, “Thankful for my baby girl.”

The word “London” was printed on the front of the top, while a pair of hot pink heart-shaped sunglasses and a knitted toy bunny had also been placed on the outfit.

Hilton’s aunt, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, commented on the post with a series of pink heart emojis, while supermodel Naomi Campbell added, “Congratulations @parishilton & welcome London.”

The baby girl joins the couple’s son Phoenix Barron, who Hilton and Reum, also 42, welcomed via surrogate in January.

The Paris in Love star also shared the news in a TikTok posted on Thanksgiving. In the video, Hilton can be seen asking her niece and nephew, “You guys excited for your new cousin?”

“You have two babies?” asked her nephew in response.

“I have two babies,” confirmed Hilton.

Hilton and Reum got engaged in Feb. 2021 after more than a year of dating and tied the knot in a three-day wedding ceremony that November. A longtime friend of the Hilton family, Reum — a Chicago native — is an author, entrepreneur, and started venture capital firm M13.

“It’s always been my dream to be a mother and I’m so happy that Carter and I found each other,” the proud mom exclusively told PEOPLE after they welcomed Phoenix. “We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy.”

Reum is also dad to a daughter with former reality star Laura Bellizzi.