Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sued By Third Accuser Claiming He and Aaron Hall Took Turns Raping Her

A third woman has filed a lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs, claiming that the rapper and singer-songwriter Aaron Hall both took turns raping her and a friend in the early 1990s.

via: Rolling Stone

In the filing, obtained by Rolling Stone, Jane Doe alleges she and her friend met Diddy and Hall at an event hosted by MCA Records, the distributor of Uptown Records, at the company’s offices in New York. “Combs and Hall were very flirtatious and handsy with Jane Doe and her friend, offering them drinks throughout the night,” the filing reads.

As the event was winding down, Combs and Hall allegedly invited the women back to Hall’s apartment for an afterparty. “While at Hall’s apartment, Jane Doe was offered more drinks and was coerced into having sex with Combs,” the filing claims. “After Combs finished doing his business, Jane Doe laid in bed, shocked and traumatized. As she was in the process of getting dressed, Hall barged into the room, pinned her down and forced Jane Doe to have sex with him.”

The complaint says Jane Doe quickly got dressed and fled from Hall’s residence after the alleged rape. It alleges she later spoke to her friend and learned the other woman “had been forced to have sex with Combs and Hall in another room.”

“Upon information and belief, when Combs finished with Jane Doe, he and Hall switched,” the paperwork states. A couple days after the alleged assaults, Combs allegedly visited the home where Jane Doe and her friend were staying and turned violent.

“He was irate and began assaulting and choking Jane Doe to the point that she passed out,” the complaint alleges. “Combs was searching for Jane Doe’s friend because he was worried that she would tell the girl he was with at the time what he and Hall had done to them.”

Alongside Hall and Combs, the suit names MCA Music Entertainment and Geffen Records as defendants. Reps for Hall and Combs did not immediately return requests for comment on Friday. The lawsuit, filed in New York County Supreme Court, alleges Jane Doe “informed her close friends and family about what had occurred.” It claims she sought medical treatment “to heal from the trauma visited upon her by Combs and Hall.”

The new filing marks the third lawsuit filed against Combs in the days leading up to the expiration of the one-year Adult Survivors Act. The act provided a look-back window for sex assault allegations that had passed the statute of limitations. R&B singer Cassie filed a blockbuster complaint against Combs on Nov. 16 alleging rape, sex trafficking and repeated beatings. (Diddy reached a private settlement with Cassie one day later.)

A second accuser filed a lawsuit earlier on Thursday that alleges Combs drugged and sexually assaulted her when she was a Syracuse University college student in 1991. She alleges Combs filmed the incident and showed the video to others in an act described as “revenge porn.” Through a rep, Diddy denied the allegation, calling it “made up and not credible” and “a money grab.”