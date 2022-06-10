Paris Hilton Passed on DJing for President Biden to Attend Britney Spears' Wedding

Paris Hilton decided to skip a DJ gig for President Biden to celebrate with the Princess of Pop.

The heiress chose to attend Britney Spears’ wedding over DJing for President Biden Thursday since both events were scheduled on the same night.

“I was actually asked to DJ for the President and all of the other presidents around the world for the dinner, but this was more important to me,” Paris shared on her “This Is Paris” podcast Friday.

“And I’m not going to go into any details because it was the princess bride’s night and that’s her story to tell, but all I can say is that I’m so incredibly happy for her. She looked stunning and it just made me so happy to see that she found her fairytale.”

President Biden has spent the week in Los Angeles for the Summit of the Americas, where Western Hemisphere world leaders gathered to promote a “prosperous and inclusive future” between their represented countries.