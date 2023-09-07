Paqui Pulls ‘One Chip Challenge’ Packages from Stores After Teen’s Death

Paqui’s “One Chip Challenge” products will no longer be available to purchase in stores following the death of a 14-year-old who ate one of the chips.

The ‘One Chip Challenge’ has gone viral on social media, encouraging people to eat the spicy chip which has Carolina Reaper and Naga Viper peppers.

Paqui has issued a statement in response to the tragedy.

“The Paqui one chip challenge is intended for adults only, with clear and prominent labeling highlighting the chip is not for children or anyone sensitive to spicy foods or who has food allergies, is pregnant or has underlying health conditions,” reads the statement on the company’s website.

“We have seen an increase in teens and other individuals not heeding these warnings. As a result, while the product continues to adhere to food and safety standards, out of an abundance of caution, we are actively working with our retailers to remove the product from shelves,” it continued.

Paqui is also offering refunds on the single-serve “one chip challenge.”

The brand previously sold the singular spicy chip for $10 and specified the rules for the challenge on its website — which said to “eat the entire chip. Wait as long as possible before drinking or eating anything. Post your reaction on social media with #onechipchallenge and mention @paquichips.”

The website also shares warnings, including a note to “keep out of reach of children.”