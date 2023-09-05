Say What Now? Massachusetts Teen Dies After Taking Part in Social Media’s Spicy ‘One Chip Challenge’

Say what now

A Massachusetts teen is dead after eating an incredibly spicy chip that’s the subject of a viral challenge.

via: New York Post

Harris Wolobah, a sophomore at Doherty Memorial High School in Worcester, consumed an exceedingly spicy Paqui chip at school and quickly developed a stomachache, his mother, Lois, told NBC 10 Boston.

Harris was picked up by family and brought home and started to feel better, but was later found passed out when he had intended to leave for basketball tryouts, his mom reportedly said.

The young teen was rushed to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

A cause of death has not been confirmed, with autopsy results pending.

Harris’ mother told NBC 10 Boston that she believes her son died from complications due to the spicy snack.

The chip’s maker warns on its website that eating the snack could have adverse medical effects.

Part of the challenge tests how long a person who ate the chip can last before eating or drinking anything else for relief.

The Paqui brand says on its site that the chip should only be eaten by adults.

It also advises people to seek medical assistance if they experience trouble breathing, fainting or prolonged nausea.

“After touching the chip, wash your hands with soap and do not touch eyes or other sensitive areas,” the brand states.

This year’s chip contains Carolina Reaper Pepper and Naga Viper Pepper, according to the website.

The Worcester public schools chief said the school community “lost a rising star” in Wolobah.

“As a mother and educator, I cannot imagine how hard this is on his family, friends, and teachers,” Worcester Schools Superintendent Rachel Monarrez said, Boston 25 reported.

“My heart goes out to all who knew and loved him.”

His basketball coach for the St. Bernard’s church team, Douglas Hill, called him a hard worker dedicated to his craft, according to WCVB.

“I feel for the family,” Hill said. “I feel for him, and this is just one of those situations where it’s not his fault.”

Tufts Medical Center chief of pediatric emergency medicine Dr. Lauren Rice told the outlet that when someone eats spicy food, the results can range from mouth or lip burning to heart issues.

“Sometimes, we see people with a lot of chest pain, or they’ll experience palpitations, as well,” Rice said.