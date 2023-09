Rihanna and A$AP Rocky quietly welcomed their second child, a boy, a few weeks ago.

According to a new report from The Blast, the little one’s name is Riot Rose Mayers.

Riot joins older brother Rza Athelston Mayers.

According to the child’s birth certificate, obtained by The Blast, Riot was born on August 1, 2023, inside Cedar Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles at 7:41 a.m. — which contradicts previous reports saying he was born August 3.

Rza and Riot. How cute!