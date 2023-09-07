Doja Cat Puts Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Dress on Blast: ‘In My Complaining Era’ [Photos]

Doja Cat looked great at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Wednesday, but she says her dress was super uncomfortable and called the brand out via social media.

via Page Six:

In a now-deleted Instagram Story, the singer bashed the dress that she wore to the pink carpet, explaining it was uncomfortable to wear.

“It’s crazy when you got a dress on and your whole vagina is out the whole night and the straps on the dress pull ur tits all the way down to your knees and all you asked for was a slip dress but i disgress,” she ranted per Twitter, adding that she was in her “ranting era, my f–kin karen era.”

The 27-year-old went on to graphically describe that the “panty was built into the dress so when i put it on, the shoulder straps pulled the strings up through my cervix and split me like a block of sharp cheddar cheese.”

“A bitch never thought she could get man handled by a piece of fabric. The panty on this contraption took me under the bleachers and ransacked my s–t.”

Despite giving fans her actual thoughts on the dress, the controversial singer took to Instagram to show off her outfit.

Standing in front of a silver wall, Doja — whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini — showed off her assets in the plunging backless dress, which featured a built-in thong with the Victoria’s Secret logo. She completed the look with black kitten heels, a diamond choker and clear sunglasses.

Her eyebrows had also been shaved off to show her icy makeup, which featured blue eyeshadow, heavy black eyeliner and brown lip liner. She had even seemingly added a gap between her front two teeth.

Other stars serving on the pink carpet also included Emily Ratajkowski, Candice Swanepoel, Naomi Campbell and Priyanka Chopra.

The “Love Again” actress, 41, beamed in another risqué red carpet look that featured a see-through sparkling black gown. She completed the look with a black bra and high-waisted underwear.

Well…we hope she cashed the Victoria’s Secret checks first.