Papoose Celebrates Remy Ma For Her 42nd Birthday [Photo + VIdeo]

Shamele “Papoose” Mackie and Reminisce “Remy Ma” Mackie are one of the most well-known couples in Hip Hop. Papoose is never afraid to show love to his wife.

On Monday (May 30th) rapper Papoose ran to Instagram to celebrate his wife Remy Ma for her 42nd birthday.

In a post of Remy posing on a grand piano in a beautiful orange dress, Papoose made it his business to not only praise his wife but to also solidify why the “Conceited” rapstress is a trendsetter for the rap girls who came after her.

“Debates about who the baddest! I don’t even participate,” reads his caption.

“I’m just gonna leave this here though. Never been one of them guys; who get mad about what his lady wears. Flaunt that melanin baby! Keep shining on em! Happy born day to the Trendsetter @remyma Many more Queen!!!!!!!”

Sharing even more admiration for his lady, Pap posted another video of the Love and Hip Hop: NY duo walking hand-in-hand with their daughter Golden through a pathway of mirrors captioned, “Happy born day the #queen #BlackLove.” It was also followed by an older video of him and Remy exchanging rap bars.

“Happy born day to the Queen. @bet #longevity #24 2-gether 4-Ever #BlackLove,” he wrote.

Happy Birthday Remy Ma!!