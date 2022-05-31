Owen Wilson Has Rims and Tires Stolen off His Tesla Outside Santa Monica Home

Hollywood actor Owen Wilson was the victim of a grand theft auto robbery that occurred on Sunday.

via: Page Six

Owen Wilson had the tires stolen off of his Tesla — while it was parked right outside his Santa Monica, California, home.

The beloved rom-com actor walked out of his house Sunday to find the wheels and rims missing from his pricey whip, according to TMZ.

Police sources told the outlet that the estimated cost to replace everything would be around $4,000.

Cops are checking surveillance footage for a glimpse of the suspected thief or thieves, the report said.

Page Six has reached out to local law enforcement. No arrests had been made as of Tuesday.

This sort of crime is becoming more common in the beachfront city, sources told TMZ.

Wilson has a role in an upcoming Disney movie, “Haunted Mansion.”

Crime has spiked in Los Angeles. In 2021, the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported a total of 39,894 stolen vehicles compared to 34,003 in 2020- a staggering 17 percent surge.