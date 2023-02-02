Pamela Anderson’s Sons Explain Why They Wish She Accepted Money for Her Sex Tape

Pamela Anderson‘s sons are opening up about her sex tape and why they wish she accepted the money she was offered.

via Just Jared:

The 55-year-old entertainer’s new documentary is now on Netflix and her kids Brandon, 26, and Dylan, 25, share their opinion on the tape.

Pamela recently explained why she didn’t accept money.

“I don’t think anyone wanted to believe it,” she recently said (via IndieWire). “Plus, we just let it go. After the depositions and all this craziness, and I was pregnant with Dylan, we didn’t wanna put any more stress on the baby. Tommy and I just said, ‘f— them, karma, whatever,’ we just left it. We really just tried to leave it in the past. So we didn’t do a press tour talking about what money we didn’t get. That was just dirty money. We didn’t want it. And we ended up OK.”

Brandon and Dylan‘s comments were in the doc.

“I wish she made the money. She would’ve made millions of dollars if she just would have signed a piece of paper,” Brandon said in the doc (via ET). “Instead, she sat back with nothing and watched her career fizzle into thin air. She was in debt most of her life.”

Dylan said, “I think it would have been a different story if she did cash in on the tape. It just shows you, right? Like, that thing guaranteed made people millions of dollars, and she was like, ‘No.’ She 100 percent cares about her family being OK and me being OK. Never cared about money.”

With everything she went through because of that tape, we wish she would’ve at least gotten paid too.