Osundairo Brothers Say They're Skeptical of Jussie Smollett Entering Rehab 'Timing is Suspicious' [Video]

Jussie Smollett is currently in a rehab center. According to reports, the former Empire star “has had an extremely difficult past few years.” The years can be in connection to a hoax he was found guilty of orchestrating in Chicago.

The Osundario Brothers, the two men hired by Smollett to orchestrate a hate crime hoax, are back in the spotlight.

Abimbola “Bola” and Olabinjo “Ola” Osundairo tell TMZ … if Jussie really had a problem that required treatment from rehab, he could’ve checked himself in a long time ago … but he waited until an appeals court was ready to rule on his conviction for faking a hate crime.

Ola and Bola believe Jussie realizes his chances of having the conviction overturned are remote, and he may be trying to create sympathy so he serves time under house arrest and not in jail.

Jussie appears to be in rehab for substance abuse other than alcohol. He was spotted Monday with a fresh haircut … clutching a “Narcotics Anonymous” book.

Bola had previously admitted he scored Jussie drugs but denied he ever sold them to the actor.

Regardless, the bros are hoping Jussie gets the help he needs … but Bola adds, “Truth will set him free.”