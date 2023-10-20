Messy: Soccer Star Ali Krieger Implies Her Wife Ashlyn Harris Cheated With New Girlfriend 'One Tree Hill' Actress Sophia Bush

It emerged last week that the USWNT soccer superstars Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger were breaking up with their relationship ‘irretrievably broken’, and Krieger hinted that Harris had been cheating on her with actress Sophia Bush in a fiery Instagram post on Thursday.

Krieger has suggested that her soon-to-be ex-wife Ashlyn Harris cheated on her with One Tree Hill actress Sophia Bush, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The soccer star, 39, lit social media on fire Thursday by making a Beyoncé reference, signaling Harris and Bush’s relationship may have started long before either of them will admit.

“Preparing for playoffs while in my Beyoncé lemonade era,” Krieger captioned photos showing her playing soccer. FYI — Beyonce’s Lemonade album was all Jay-Z’s cheating scandal.

The Gotham FC’s brother added fuel to the Harris/Bush cheating rumors.

“This is your final warning, you know I give you life. If you try this s— again, you gone lose your wife,” he wrote. Beyhive fans will know this lyric from her song Don’t Hurt Yourself.

Her brother followed that up with another comment, reading, “Love you and so proud of you!! These h— ain’t loyal!! But me and your fans are!”

As of this post, neither Harris nor Bush have responded to the cheating accusations. RadarOnline.com has reached out to the actress’ rep for comment.

Sources spilled about the pair’s relationship this week, with insiders claiming the athlete and Hollywood star got close months ago after they were spotted getting flirty at Cannes in June.

Here’s the twist — both Harris and Bush slapped their significant others with divorce documents shortly after.

RadarOnline.com obtained the documents showing Harris officially pulled the plug on their nearly four-year marriage on September 19. She did not list a date of separation but cited that their relationship was “irretrievably broken.”

Krieger and Harris share two minor children.

In the divorce petition, the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team [USWNT] player said she planned to hash out a parenting plan with Krieger, who also played on the USWNT. She also stated that she intended to work out a marital settlement agreement with her estranged wife, signifying she doesn’t plan on fighting over finances.

While Harris appeared to publicly accuse her ex of cheating, she hasn’t found time to respond to the divorce. As for Bush, the actress filed for divorce from her second husband, Grant Hughes, in August after just 13 months of marriage — however, he doesn’t seem as bitter about the split.

“Grant will always want the best for Sophia, and is supportive of all that makes her happy and fulfilled,” his rep revealed.

Sources spilled the tea about Harris and Bush’s romance, claiming that Ashlyn “blindsided” her wife by abruptly ending their marriage after returning home from an overseas trip.

“Apparently Ashlyn came back right after Cannes, ended their marriage, and said there was nothing to even speak about regarding it. Just over,” an insider told Daily Mail.

A different source shared that Harris and Bush didn’t go on their first date until “a couple of weeks ago,” adding the two deny their relationship overlapped with their marriages.