Orlando Brown Removed From Restaurant Amid Rant About 'Child Molester' and 'Demon' | lovebscott.com

Orlando Brown got kicked out of Los Angeles’ TAO restaurant after harassing patrons and wait staff.

According to TMZ, the 36-year-old former Disney Channel star was allegedly acting up at his table and shouting at other patrons at TAO in Los Angeles. Witnesses told the outlet that Brown lost his cool when staff asked him to calm down.

In the footage, Brown is seen holding up his phone, recording patrons and/or staff while shouting obscenities such as “child molester” and “fucking demon.”

At the end of the clip, the actor is escorted off of the premises by security as he shouts, “Everybody enjoy your night, I’m sorry for fucking up y’all shit. My name is Orlando Brown, I am Satan and Lucifer’s son, fuck everybody.”

It’s not clear what specifically upset Brown nor who his insults were aimed at.

Brown gained notoriety for playing Eddie in the Disney Channel hit TV show That’s So Raven alongside Raven-Symoné and Anneliese van der Pol. The teen sitcom ran for four seasons from 2003 to 2007.

Since the end of the show, Brown’s challenges with mental health and legal issues have played out in the headlines. Last year, he underwent a psychiatric evaluation following a domestic violence arrest. The actor has previously made some sexually charged claims about other famous individuals including Bow Wow, Nick Cannon, and, most infamously, Sean “Diddy” Combs.

That young man needs help.