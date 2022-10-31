One Last Hoorah: The Best Man: Final Chapters Trailer Has Dropped [Video]

Last year, Peacock announced the original cast of The Best Man was getting back together for a forthcoming limited series.

via: BET

The trailer for The Best Man: Final Chapters has dropped, and your favorite group of friends is reuniting for one last hoorah before closing the chapter to this epic story that started with a book back in 1999.

The trailer debuted during the Urbanworld Film Festival, the same event where the film premiered in 1999.

All the original cast members are set to reprise their roles, with Nicole Ari Parker, Ron Canada, Brandon Victor Dixon, Michael Genet, Yvonna Pearson, Aaron Serotsky, Terrence Terrell, Tobias Truvillion, and Eric Scott Ways tapped to be recurring guest stars.

In an interview with BET.com, Taye Diggs gives some insight on what fans can expect from the upcoming series.

“I know there are some makeups and some breakups,” he revealed.

According to Deadline, the series will premiere all eight episodes on December 22nd on Peacock.

See the trailer below.