Michael Ealy Recalls 'Think Like A Man Too' Costar Taraji P. Henson Calling Him Out For His Body Odor: 'You Kind Of Ripe' [Video]

Actor Michael Ealy candidly disclosed the embarrassing moment that temporarily halted his romantic scene with co-star and love interest Taraji P. Henson during 2014’s “Think Like a Man Too.”

via: Blavity

The actor first talked about his appreciation for Henson.

“So Taraji who I love immensely; we’re from the same hometown,” he said. “One of the coolest people you ever meet and the most talented people you will ever meet — we are doing a scene in Think Like a Man Too and I just had a kid. I didn’t get a chance to really like work out or prepare for this role and stuff.”

Ealy, who tried to put in a workout before shooting a romantic scene with Henson, didn’t foresee the adverse effect of his effort.

“Right before this scene where I’m like shirtless in the bed with her and stuff like that, I did about 250 push-ups right, not in a row… in about 20- 25 minutes while they are setting up the shot,” he said. “Like I said, I was just working my ass off to try and to pump up the muscles, get the blood flow going. That’s a trick. That’s what everybody does.”

Henson refused to stay quiet when she smelled her colleague’s odor as the two came together to shoot the romantic scene.

“I was glistening and I’m laying down with her and we were in between takes, and she’s like kind of like in here, because I’m kind of on top of her. We’re just sitting there in between the take, and she says to me, she goes, ‘Hmmm, you kind of ripe,’” Ealy said.

The actor tried to defend himself after hearing the brutally honest response.

“She was like ‘Michael Ealy is not perfect.’ And I was like ‘Taraji, you saw me doing the pushups. Come on. You know what I’m going through,’” Ealy said.

Ealy also raved about Henson when he spoke with BET in 2012.

“Working with Taraji day in and day out, there’s nothing she can’t handle,” he told BET. “Anything that I threw at her in a scene she just knocked it out of the park. She’s so dope. That’s the only word that can describe her. I hope that we get to do more projects together, I really do. She’s phenomenal.”