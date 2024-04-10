Omarion Reportedly Cancels His Vbz On Vbz Tour | lovebscott.com

Grammy-nominated singer Omarion’s headlining Vbz on Vbz Tour has been canceled.

via: Vibe

According to Rated R&B, a reason for the cancellation has not been disclosed. A majority of the dates for the tour are listed as cancelled on Ticketmaster and the tour dates have been removed from O’s official website. The 20-city trek was set to begin on April 5 and featured supporting acts Vedo, WanMor, Tone Stith, and Jastin Martin. It was first announced back in February.

On March 15, the “Ice Box” crooner said via Instagram Live that he’d be “taking a beat to give you what you want.” He also shared a cryptic post that read, “I’ve heard your voices loud and clear, and I’m thrilled to announce that we’re bringing to life exactly what you’ve been asking for! Stay tuned – because trust me, it’s going to be an unforgettable vibe!”

Most of the 13-minute video was spent promoting his latest single, “Taking Off,” as fans spiraled in the comments, speculating that the cancellation stemmed from low ticket sales.

O, however, still has a few upcoming performances that fans can look forward to. He’ll be live at Morongo Casino Resort and Spa in Cabazon, California on July 27 and is headlining this year’s I Love RNB Fest in Los Angeles on Sept. 7 alongside Bow Wow, Ashanti, Ja Rule, Monica, Pretty Ricky, and more.

Presale tickets go live on Thursday (April 11) at 10 a.m. PT using the code RNB. General onsale begins on Friday. Tickets will be available on the festival’s official website.