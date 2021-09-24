Omarion Can See Himself Taking On Chris Brown In Verzuz [Video]

When it comes to a potential VERZUZ battle with Chris Brown, Omarion doesn’t seem to be opposed to it.

via: Rap-Up

During his appearance “The Big Tigger Morning Show,” the R&B singer weighed in on some potential artists who would be worthy of competing against him.

“I think it would only be a handful of people that I feel like that it would be a good Verzuz,” he said, according to Revolt. “I think there’s a few people out there that I could do, but it’s a small class of people who perform like myself.”

When pressed to name names, O responded, “Like I said, it’s only a few people. People have been throwing around some names.”

One of the hosts suggested Ray J or Pretty Ricky, but Chris Brown is the only one who piqued his interest. “That would be dope,” he said when Brown’s name was brought up.

Breezy has not responded to the potential matchup against his “Post to Be” collaborator. He previously said he that he wasn’t interested in battling anyone but himself. “Only vs ima do is CHRIS BROWN VS CHRIS BREEZY… not in competition with nobody but myself…” he said in July 2020.

Brown’s name has also been mentioned alongside Usher, Drake, Justin Bieber, and Trey Songz, but it doesn’t appear that he will be headed into the Verzuz ring anytime soon.

Meanwhile, Jermaine Dupri recently challenged Diddy to a Verzuz. They showed off their competitive spirit during Fat Joe’s Instagram Live, but Diddy insisted that the only person he is interested in going up against is Dr. Dre.

Omarion is about to hit the road with Bow Wow on the “Millennium Tour,” which kicks off Oct. 1 in L.A. with special guests Ashanti, Soulja Boy, Ying Yang Twins, Lloyd, and more.

No offense to Omarion but he is not on Chris Brown’s level.