Rihanna Opens Up About Becoming a Billionaire: ‘It’s Tricky Because It’s Hard to Even Accept’

Rihanna was anointed a billionaire by Forbes in August, and the singer and entrepreneur candidly reflected about how she feels about the title in multiple interviews this week.

via: Complex

In an interview with The New York Times, the singer and businesswoman commented on her new financial status, explaining that she’s still getting used to it.

“It’s tricky because it’s hard to even accept that’s where you’re at because I know where I’ve come from,” she said. “At the same time, it feels good to be able to inspire young women and boys, who like me, come from humble beginnings, who come from parents who are immigrants or who are immigrants themselves, to be able to do this.”

She echoed similar sentiments on the red carpet of her Savage X Fenty Vol 3 show. “You know, it was real weird getting congratulations texts from people for money… I never got congratulated for money before. That shit is crazy.”

She added, “I get scared when the pedestal comes into play and people put you up there and keep wanting to put you up there,” she told Extra TV. “I wanna feel my feet on the ground because I know it’s not gonna be a fall at all if anything, right?”

In early August, Forbes announced that RiRi had become a billionaire with a net worth of approximately $1.7 billion. Most of that derives from her business endeavors, with her 50 percent share of Fenty Beauty being reportedly valued at $1.4 billion on its own. Her finances have landed her the title of “wealthiest female musician in the world,” and the second wealthiest female entertainer after Oprah.

Rihanna provided a three-word response after learning of her updated net worth: “God is good.”

Rihanna is goals, and she is right “God is good.”