Olympic Sprinter Fred Kerley Tased, Arrested in Florida After Police Confrontation

BY: Walker

Published 5 hours ago

Olympic sprinter Fred Kerley was hit with a stun gun by law enforcement during an arrest in South Florida.

According to an arrest report, Kerley approached officers investigating an unrelated scene while trying to get to his nearby vehicle. When officers said he had to go around, Kerley “continued to aggressively argue,” the report states.

Bodycam footage shows Kerley approaching an officer, who puts his hand on Kerley’s chest. After Kerley brushes his hand away, that officer tries to grab Kerley’s left arm. Kerley pulls his arm back, and then the two appear to push each other.

Kerley is taken to the ground by several officers. A minute later, Kerley is allowed to get to his feet, and then tasered.

Kerley, 29, was charged with battery, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct. He was booked early Friday and released that afternoon.

Kerley’s attorney, Yale Sanford, criticized officers’ actions.

“This seems like a total misunderstanding,” Sanford said, according to WPLG TV, Miami’s ABC affiliate. “Mr. Kerley is a record-breaking athlete. He has served in the Olympics for the United States track and field [team]. He is a model citizen in our community. This is nothing more than an overreaction by the police.”

Sanford added that what transpired was “a complete overuse of any reasonable force by officers.”

Kerley is a two-time Olympic medalist, having won silver in the 100-meter sprint at the 2020 Tokyo Games and bronze in the same competition last year in Paris.

via: Daily Beast

If found guilty, Kerely could be sentenced to a year in prison.

