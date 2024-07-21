Oh No Ma'am: Drea Da Matteo Reveals Her 13-Year-Old Son Edits Her OnlyFans Photos [Video] | www.lovebscott.com

It’s not uncommon for parents to ask their kids for help when it comes to technology, but Drea de Matteo may have crossed a line.

She says her 13-year-old son edits her OnlyFans photos.

via Complex:

The Sopranos alum has frequently been vocal about the money she’s accrued on the platform since her acting gigs have waned. Recently, on the podcast Not Today, Pal, with former Sopranos co-stars Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Robert Iler, the 52-year-old shockingly revealed that her 13-year-old son, Waylon ‘Blackjack,’ edits her OnlyFans photos.

The actress, who also has a 16-year-old daughter, Alabama, assured the hosts that her children “don’t see” the raunchy action.

“Blackjack, Alabama–my kids are out there. I’m sorry, guys,” de Matteo said. “I’m really sorry, but they know.”

Iller then recalled that before the interview was filmed, Blackjack said that he edits his mother’s OF photos, which the actress confirmed. “Oh yeah,” Matteo confessed. “He’s like, ‘So what do you want me to do with the bikini line here?'”

“But they don’t see the girl shots. But I do go over that with them before I ever put them out,” she continued. “I was like, ‘Are you OK with this?'”

No. Just…no. You can watch her speak on it around the 33-minute mark below.