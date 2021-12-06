Oh My: A Picture of Nick Cannon's Alleged Baby Makin' Manhood Hits the Internet, Social Media Reacts [Photos]

Nick Cannon is trending on Twitter this afternoon — and not because of his daytime talk show.
As it turns out, Nick’s dick pic has hit the internet.
We’re not going to say much out of respect, but we see why all these women keep having his babies.
Check out some of the social media reactions:
Nick “good dick” Cannon
— Jaylon ? (@LightningJayy) December 6, 2021
Good afternoon Dick.. I mean Nick Cannon…
— Mrs. Franklin Saint (@jameelsmom05) December 6, 2021
It ALL makes sense now!!!! I see why Nick Cannon keep having babies! He got too much dick to quickly pull out!! pic.twitter.com/18LsQo7bJg
— @kangofbaits New Account (@kingsupaxxx) December 6, 2021
sad to see what nick cannon has become. The dude is addicted to attention and it's sad.
— Raphael (@RBfree850) December 6, 2021
i understand why nick cannon got all them kids now??
— ? (@asaprania) December 6, 2021
Dick— I mean NICK Cannon is living on the edge ????
— CertifiedLoverGirl (@PushaB___) December 6, 2021
Nick Cannon dingaling real pretty pic.twitter.com/Q4pcPYEOos
— thembo slice (@yasirworldwide) December 6, 2021
WHYYYY IS NICK CANNON’S WANG DANG ALL OVE MY TWITTER TL!! pic.twitter.com/FB1ZUEevpX
— Cris? (@noboa207) December 6, 2021