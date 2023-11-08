Offset Sued for Alleged Battery of Security Guard Outside ComplexCon

So far, 2023 belongs to “Say My Grace” rapper Offset. Throughout the year, he’s made a surprise appearance on Amazon Music Live, secured a McDonald’s signature meal collaboration alongside his wife, Cardi B, and dropped his highly anticipated sophomore album Set It Off. Unfortunately, he’s also endured some hardships: the ultimately passing of his former group mate, Takeoff, an intense legal battle with his former record label, and now there could be another court showdown.

via: Rolling Stone

A new lawsuit filed Tuesday in Los Angeles alleges Migos rapper Offset assaulted a private security guard outside ComplexCon in Long Beach two years ago.

Plaintiff Daveon Clark alleges he was standing outside the festival on Nov. 7, 2021 when event security attempted to block further entry by patrons due to overcrowding inside.

In his complaint, obtained by Rolling Stone, Clark alleges rapper YRN Murk, whose real name is Demetrius Deandre Carter, was upset by the closure and proceeded to spit on him. When event staff purportedly “pushed” Carter back to “preserve the peace and safety of the event,” the musician “rapidly and aggressively” approached Clark, leading Clark “to defend himself from the onslaught,” the new filing claims.

At this point, Offset, whose legal name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, allegedly approached Clark and “struck him,” the complaint states.

“During this altercation, CSC security guards failed to prevent the attack and instead exacerbated plaintiff’s position by restraining him, allowing defendants Offset and YRN Murk to continue their physical attacks while plaintiff was prevented from protecting himself,” the filing alleges.

Clark claims he suffered “severe bodily injuries” from the attack and “will continue to suffer physical pain” as well as “severe emotional, mental, physical and nervous pain and suffering.” He is asking for real and punitive damages to be determined at trial.

The lawsuit names security company CSC as a co-defendant along with Buzzfeed, which produced the event. It also claims a third unidentified assailant listed as a John Doe assaulted him during the melee.

Reps for Offset did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone‘s request for comment. Attempts to reach YRN Murk also were not immediately successful.

The new lawsuit claims the incident was recorded by numerous bystanders and posted on YouTube.

Prior to the lawsuit, Offset claimed in 2021 that he had “stepped in to break up a fight.”

“I wasn’t fighting at ComplexCon. I stepped in to break up a fight caused by a booth’s security,” he told Complex at the time. “The story is false and overshadows why I’m a regular at ComplexCon. I was there to support the culture and emerging brands and designers. I’m focused on that. I’m in a positive space. Appreciate the concern.”