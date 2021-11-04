Offset Ordered By Judge To Pay $950K Over Missing Bentley

Offset has been ordered to pay $950,000 in a lawsuit over a missing Bentley.

Bosses at Platinum Transportation Group in Los Angeles took legal action against the Migos rapper over the disappearance of the luxury motor, which he rented last year (20).

According to legal documents, PTG executives claim they drew up a contract with Offset in May and rented him a 2020 Bentley Bentayga for a couple of days. This term was extended until late July.

But early that month, Offset told PTG he no longer had the car in his possession.

Company bosses also claim Offset stopped making payments on the car after his lease was up on 25 July, despite failing to return the vehicle, and filed a police report.

Now, a judge has signed off on damages of $950,027.35 (£695,486.71) after PTG filed a default against the rapper. A default usually means the defendant didn’t respond to the lawsuit or challenge it in court, but it remains unclear why Offset allowed the case to go this way.

Before the Bentley drama, Offset gifted his wife Cardi B a luxury Rolls-Royce, featuring their daughter’s name, Kulture, embroidered on the seats, for her 28th birthday.

Cardi later returned the favor for the rapper’s 29th birthday. The “WAP” hitmaker presented him with a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, valued at more than half a million dollars, as his birthday gift.

