Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Spotted Together for Second Night in a Row [Photo]

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are spending more and more time together as dating rumors continue to heat up.

via: Complex

According to TMZ, the two were spotted entering the exclusive Zero Bond social club on Wednesday night, marking their second NYC dinner date in a row. Davidson, 27, reportedly arrived at the spot shortly before Kardashian, 41, wearing a plaid jacket, pair of jeans, and white sneakers. The reality TV star was seen entering the building minutes later, but—in typical Kardashian style—opted for a more head-turning look that consisted of an all-black fitted dress and a pair of sunglasses.

Sources confirmed to Page Six that the two had dinner together inside despite arriving separately. Both outlets report that others were also in attendance for the dinner. The outing has, of course, fueled dating rumors surrounding Kardashian and Davidson, who reportedly had a private rooftop dinner date in Staten Island on Tuesday night.

“It was just the two of them,” the insider said about the rooftop rendezvous. “They quietly were able to sneak in and out.”

Romance rumors began swirling last week after Davidson and Kardashian were seen holding hands at Knott’s Berry Farm in California. The two joined Kardashian’s older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, and her fiancée, Travis Barker, leading some to believe it was a double-date situation.

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson Hold Hands at Knott's Scary Farm: They're 'Just Friends,' Source Says https://t.co/EJb9KQqWgD — People (@people) October 30, 2021

Though Kardashian and Davidson have yet to confirm the status of their relationship, sources say their get-togethers are strictly platonic.

“They hang in the same circles so they will be together from time to time,” an insider told People magazine. “It’s just friends hanging out.”

Kardashian is currently in divorce proceedings with Kanye West, whom she married back in 2014. The two share four children together and have reportedly agreed to remain friends.

They make an interesting couple.