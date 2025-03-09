NYPD Detective Under Fire over Raunchy Pole-Dancing Video: ‘I Have No Words’

BY: Walker Published 10 hours ago

Melissa Mercado is facing backlash after a music video she appears in has gone viral.

A detective in the city police department’s special victims’ unit is raising eyebrows after appearing in a raunchy pole-dancing video that’s gone viral, The Post has learned.

Melissa Mercado, a seven-year veteran of New York’s Finest, popped up on a music video published by World Hip Hop, which shows the curvy cop gyrating and shaking her body while wearing only a thong and a skimpy bra.

Advertisement

“I have no words,” one disgusted detective said.

The cop’s controversial twerking performance is in the “Doin That” video by Hempstead rapper S-Quire, whose real name is Phavian Winfield, according to Chartmetric.

“Wanna tell you ’bout a girl named Keisha,” the rapper says on the video. “A– thick. Just want to smash it quick.

“I like the way she’s doing that, the way she’s sliding up the pole,” he adds.

Advertisement

Mercado, a $144,000-a-year grade 3 detective assigned to Bronx special victims, joined the force in 2018, records show.

She is not named in the raunchy video — which has been making the rounds among the rank and file — but law enforcement sources confirmed to The Post that it is her.

Some on the force said it’s Mercado’s business, not the NYPD’s.

Advertisement

“What she’s doing really has nothing to do with her as an employee, as an NYC detective,” a police union source said.

“She’s not wearing NYPD paraphernalia. Nothing in the video says she’s a detective.

“If she is performing for money, if she has a side gig, the job would want to know about that,” the source said.

“The member would be obligated to file an off-duty employment application. I would say nothing she does in the video is the department’s business.”

Advertisement

Another police source defended the scantily clad cop, saying she has “made some good collars” and is “respected by her peers.”

Retired NYPD Special Victims Division Chief Michael Osgood also questioned Mercado’s after-hours twerking gig.

“There’s a line of thinking that what you do off duty, you do off duty,” Osgood said.

“But I think this conduct is unbecoming a police officer. I find it wrong morally if you’re a special victims detective.”

Advertisement

It’s unclear what, if any, department discipline Mercado could face over the sultry performance, but her moonlighting gig isn’t the first time an NYPD cop was caught in a compromising position.

One rookie cop took heat in 2023 when she was caught dancing on the job with a turnstile jumper at an Upper West Side subway station — with her moves posted on three TikTok videos.

It’s unclear if she faced disciplinary action.

In 2022, then-rookie Bronx cop Vera Mekuli was caught on video giving a married lieutenant a lap dance during a rowdy police party — and was transferred to the transit bureau.

Advertisement

She later laughed at her escapades by posing with a copy of The Post story about her newfound fame.

Two female cops were demoted in 2018 after posing with a nearly nude male stripper while in uniform at a Mother’s Day event, while two others faced disciplinary action at their precinct.

via: NY Post