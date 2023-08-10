Not So Fast: Lil Tay Says She’s Still Alive, Her Instagram Was Compromised By a ‘Third Party’

Lil Tay and her brother are not dead.

Yesterday, social media was rocked with the news that the internet star and her brother were both dead. The news came via an announcement on Lil Tay’s Instagram account.

In the hours after, Lil Tay’s dad and alleged former manager came forward to question the claims — suggesting the announcement was suspicious.

It turns out their suspicions were correct. Lil Tay and her brother are not dead and she’s speaking out directly to TMZ to refute the claim.

Tay tells TMZ, “I want to make it clear that my brother and I are safe and alive, but I’m completely heartbroken, and struggling to even find the right words to say. It’s been a very traumatizing 24 hours. All day yesterday, I was bombarded with endless heartbreaking and tearful phone calls from loved ones all while trying to sort out this mess.”

She also says, “My Instagram account was compromised by a 3rd party and used to spread jarring misinformation and rumors regarding me, to the point that even my name was wrong. My legal name is Tay Tian, not “Claire Hope”.”

Tay thanks Meta for helping to get her Instagram account back and the fake death statement has been removed. This entire thing is absurd, but we’re glad no one is dead.