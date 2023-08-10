Erykah Badu Calmly Reacts To DJ Akademiks' Fiery Rant [Video]

Erykah Badu has responded to DJ Akademiks’ fiery tirade against her.

via: AceShowbiz

Hopping on Instagram Live, the legendary musician calmly reacted to the Internet personality firing off on her on Twitch.

“It’s a beautiful day, it’s a new day,” Erykah said on Wednesday, August 9. “I learned something super valuable today,” she added, “Fam, you have to really be careful. What you think, what you say out here.”

She continued, “I learned today that something I said five years ago and just when we all laughed actually triggered someone’s really deep-rooted trauma. They kept it bottled up for a while and it hurt them so bad.”

The “Didn’t Cha Know” hitmaker then called Ak a “p***y” before using the opportunity to promote her incense. “They be talking about [p***y] everywhere now you can smell it,” she joked.

Erykah’s response came in the wake of Ak’s rant in which he fumed when a commenter insinuated that Erykah should use her “mystical powers” to put Akademiks in legal trouble following the ordeal. The comment didn’t sit well with the podcaster, who replied, “Erykah Badu, let me tell you this: You keep my name out [of] your mouth, too.”

“Listen, that little ‘Everyday Struggle’ s**t, that was another era, my n***a,” Ak stated. “I’m down to violate all you n***as these days. F**k what y’all got going on. You don’t mention my name, please. I don’t f**k with you neither.”

He continued, “I never f**ked with Erykah Badu after she was tryna come on my show and be funny. B***h, I don’t f**k with you after that. N***a, wassup now? What we finna do? B***h, you an old a** h**. [You] just keep getting f**ked by all these young n***as. B***h, f**k you. How many rappers done ran through you? Nutted in you? How many young rappers you chased?”