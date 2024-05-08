Cops Called to Rapper's Mansion Again After Alleged Intruder Tries to Break in Following Security Guard Incident | lovebscott.com

The would-be intruder was allegedly held and detained until officers arrived.

A brazen alleged intruder attempted to break into Drake’s multi-million mansion in Toronto just one day after the rapper’s security guard was shot.

Police returned to his Bridle Path property on Park Lane Circle near Bayview Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East after being called around 2 PM on Wednesday, according to reports.

The person was apprehended under the Mental Health Act,” a police spokesperson said.

Canada’s Global News reporter Tracy Tong claimed the man said he was “here to see Drake,” revealing he had an alleged scuffle with security guards.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that a man attempted to gain access to Drake’s abode, but was stopped at the front gate after the chart-topping performer increased security measures at his home. The would-be possible intruder was allegedly held and detained until officers arrived.

As previously reported, a security guard working for Drake was shot outside the same address, police said Tuesday after it was reported at about 2 AM local time.

The guard has not been identified but was hospitalized and remains in serious condition, Inspector Paul Krawczyk with the Toronto Police Service shared during a press conference.

One reporter asked if the incident had anything to do with the rap beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar on the heels of his latest release.

One of Lamar’s tracks featured the Toronto home as its cover art, but Krawczyk said police “cannot speak to a motive at this time.”

A vehicle was involved in the shooting, but Krawczyk said he was not at liberty to reveal details about the car or suspects due to the investigation being ongoing. He did share that authorities “collected some video evidence which captures the incident” as they piece together what happened.

In late April, a security guard protecting the sprawling home of music executive Amir Esmailian, known for working with The Weeknd, was shot while protecting the Encino residence.

Officers responded to the 17000 block of Jayben Lane for a shooting around 2:25 AM. There were reportedly three suspects who fled from the location and they were claimed to be wearing hoodies and surgical masks.

RadarOnline.com learned the victim was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.

A rep for the music exec insisted the incident was an attempted home invasion.

via: RadarOnline.com